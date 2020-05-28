Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that despite promising coronavirus data trends, the commonwealth will remain under phase one of the reopening plan for another week.

Mr. Northam said at the press conference that starting Friday, NASCAR will host single-day, no-spectator events and that public beaches in Virginia will be able to reopen with restrictions — no gatherings of more than 10 people, no tents, no alcohol and no group sports.

“Because these are open-air events with space in between the participants, we believe there is minimal risk in allowing them to go forward with restrictions,” Mr. Northam said of the NASCAR events, adding that an event is scheduled for June 10 in Martinsville.

Also starting Friday, all of Virginia will be in phase one of reopening, including Northern Virginia, Accomack County and Richmond, and Virginians will be required to wear a mask when inside a public building, he said.

“If you shouldn’t go into a public place without shoes or a shirt, you shouldn’t go in without a face covering,” Mr. Northam said.

At the beginning of the press conference, Mr. Northam took time to remember the 12 victims of last year’s shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center and asked people to wear blue on Sunday, which is the one-year anniversary.

