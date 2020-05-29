Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder Friday in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in a Friday afternoon press conference.

Mr. Freeman’s announcement came after Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington told reporters that the just-fired officer was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to multiple reports.

He had no details on where the officer was taken into custody, saying the information would be forthcoming.

A viral video released earlier this week showed the officer pressing his knee into Mr. Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Mr. Floyd, who is black, was pronounced dead Monday night, touching off rioting and violence in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities.

Officer #Chauvin has been taken into custody according to government officials. No word on exact charges yet #JusticeForGeorgeFlloyd — A.J. Lagoe (@AJInvestigates) May 29, 2020

Mr. Harrington made the announcement at the end of a press conference held by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who vowed to restore the peace after a third night of rioting and said that the community was “hurting beyond words.”

“Our community, especially our black community, is hurting beyond words,” Mr. Walz said. “Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire. The fire is still smoldering in our streets. The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain and anguish unheard.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had previously called for charges to be filed against the officers involved.

This story is developing.

