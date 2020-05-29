Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said he plans to address “the events in Minnesota” later Friday amid rioting in Minneapolis over the death of a black man under the knee of a white officer.

“Enough. This is not abstract: a black reporter was arrested while doing his job this morning, while the white police officer who killed George Floyd remains free,” Mr. Biden said in a series of tweets, referring to the arrests of a CNN crew. “I am glad swift action was taken, but this, to me, says everything.”

Mr. Biden also condemned President Trump’s decision to say that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” as protesters set buildings aflame after George Floyd was killed by an officer who pinned him to the ground and put his knee on his neck area.Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee who is poised to take on Mr. Trump in the November election, said he wouldn’t repeat the message, however.

“I will not lift the President’s tweet. I will not give him that amplification,” Mr. Biden tweeted. “But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I’m furious, and you should be too.”

Mr. Trump, who spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz overnight about the protests, said Friday morning that the National Guard had arrived there to quell unrest.

“The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared,” the president tweeted. “George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!!”

