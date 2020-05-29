The Justice Department on Friday added its support to a federal lawsuit challenging Maine Gov. Janet Mills‘ banning out-of-state residents from using state campgrounds during phase one of its reopening plan.

The owners of two campgrounds and two restaurants in Maine filed a federal lawsuit against Ms. Mills, saying her reopening plan unconstitutionally violates people’s right to travel from state to state.

Ms. Mills has ordered out-of-state residents coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days before renting space at a campground or RV park. She has also only allowed Maine residents to use the campgrounds until June 1.

The plaintiffs say the order has negatively impacted their businesses and is discriminatory because it treats Maine residents more favorably than nonresidents.

Siding with the plaintiffs, the Justice Department said the order infringes upon Americans’ right to travel throughout the country.

“Here, Maine likely has transgressed the Constitution’s limits by discriminating between Maine residents and out-of-state residents with respect to the ability to patronize campgrounds and RV parks within the state,” attorneys with the Department’s Civil Rights Division wrote in the lawsuit.

Ms. Mills’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The businesses — Bayley’s Camping Resort, the Little River Bar & Grille and the Seaside Square Cafe, all in Scarborough, and the Little Ossipee Campground in Waterboro — say the order has negatively impacted their business.

Canceled reservations have cost the Little Ossipee Campground over $90,000 and Bayley’s Campground has received over 700 canceled reservations, refunded over $150,000 in reservation fees and lost over $26,000 in revenue, according to the lawsuit.

The Justice Department said the losses could have been avoided and Ms. Mills hasn’t offered a good reason for why she’s banned non-Maine residents from campgrounds.

“It is not obvious why a 14-day self-quarantine in a New Hampshire home, for instance, is any less effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 than undergoing the same isolation in a house in Maine,” the department said. “Put simply, the mere fact that a traveler has recently been outside Maine is not a good proxy for the risk that he will spread COVID-19.”

