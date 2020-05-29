The Justice Department said its investigation into the death of a Minneapolis man at the hands of police, setting off three nights of rioting in the city, is a “top priority.”

“The Department of Justice has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators to the matter,” said U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and FBI Special Agent in Charge Rainer Drolshagen in a joint statement on Thursday.

Mr. Drolshagen said the FBI is “following the path where the facts will lead us,” calling the investigation “swift, yet meticulous.”

The federal probe will examine whether four Minneapolis cops violated George Floyd’s civil rights. Mr. Floyd, 46, died Monday after a police officer kept his knee on his neck for several minutes while he cried out that he couldn’t breathe.

A camera captured the video.

Mr. Floyd was being taken into custody on suspicion of forgery.

All four officers have been fired, but Mr. Floyd’s family members have demanded their arrests.

The Justice Department announcement came after President Trump tweeted that he asked for the investigation to be expedited.

Violent demonstrations continued through Thursday night, including the burning of a Minneapolis Police precinct and others. The demonstrations prompted the Minnesota governor to activate the national guard.

