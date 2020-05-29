A former pilot and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who had mostly served as the U.S. Ambassador to Norway was sworn in Friday as Secretary of the Navy during a small ceremony at the Pentagon.

The swearing in ceremony of Kenneth J. Braithwaite was officiated by his new boss, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper. Along with his family, the ceremony was attended by Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations and Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps.

Mr. Braithwaite said it was the “honor of his life” to take the oath as the 77th Secretary of the Navy.

“I am privileged to stand with the greatest Navy and Marine Corps the world has ever known in service to the people of America. Full steam ahead,” he said.

The new assignment is likely among the toughest of his career. The Navy has been buffeted in recent months of a series of scandals, including the case of former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher who was accused of war crimes and later hailed as a hero by President Donald Trump. The Navy also has faced difficulties dealing with the coronavirus pandemic - which led to the firing of the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and resignation of former acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly.

Secretary Braithwaite began his career as a naval aviator but later switched to public affairs. He has held leadership roles in both the public and private sector, officials said.

