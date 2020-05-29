CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges that he fatally stabbed his mother in 2018.

Frances Nash, 51, of Chichester, was found dead in a swamp. Her son, Phillip Nash, was arrested in Virginia.

Phillip Nash had been scheduled to go on trial on a charge of second-degree murder. He was sentenced Friday to five years in the secure psychiatric unit of the state prison, and would be re-evaluated after that.

Prosecutors said Nash had been suffering from mental health issues, and Nash’s sister said the family tried to get them addressed, but no one would help, WMUR-TV reported.

“From this moment on, my impact will be to advocate to fix this broken system that led to my mother’s death and my brother’s incarceration,” the sister, Michelle Crowley, said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.