As President Trump tweeted about shooting looters in Minneapolis, the women in his family called for healing Friday in the aftermath of the police killing of unarmed black resident George Floyd.

First lady Melania Trump said of the riots, “Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence.”

“I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now,” Mrs. Trump tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing.”

The president’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, tweeted that “people in Minneapolis are hurting for a reason.”

“Justice is how we heal,” she said. “My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family and all Americans who are hurting.”

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump, an adviser to the president’s reelection campaign, said on Twitter that “looting is not protesting. Burning down local homes and businesses is not protesting.”

“How sad that the memory of #GeorgeFloyd has been lost in all of this,” she tweeted.

Lara Trump also said that while murder is “illegal and should absolutely be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” theft and arson are “also illegal.”

