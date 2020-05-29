Former national security adviser Michael Flynn in late 2016 urged Russia’s then-ambassador to the United States to avoid escalating its response to sanctions imposed by the Obama administration and asking for a more measured approach, transcripts released late Friday revealed.

The conversations between Flynn and then-ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the heart of the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser. Federal prosecutors had accused Flynn of lying to FBI officials when he said the two did not discuss the Russia sanctions.

Federal prosecutors had accused Flynn of lying to FBI officials when he said the two did not discuss retaliating against the outgoing Obama administration for the sanctions.

The transcripts of three separate phone calls and a voice mail reveal that the pair did briefly discuss sanctions.

Flynn first tells Mr. Kislyak that if Russia is going to respond, they should take a “reciprocal” action, urging him not to inflame an already delicate situation.

“But I ask Russia to do is to not, if anything, I know you have to take some sort of action, to only make it reciprocal; don’t go any further than you have to because I don’t want us to get into something that have to escalate to tit-for-tat. Do you follow me?” Flynn said, according to the transcript.

Mr. Kislayk tells Flynn that sentiments in Moscow are “raging” over the sanctions, according to the transcripts.

“I know, I — believe me, I do appreciate it, I very much appreciate it,” Flynn responded, the transcript revealed. “But I really don’t want us to get into a situation where we’re going, you know, where we do this and then you do something bigger, and then you know, everybody’s got to go back and forth and everybody’s got to be the tough guy here, you know?”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe sent the documents to Congress after they were declassified this week by his predecessor acting director Richard Grenell.

The transcripts detail phone calls from January 5, 2016, December 22, 2016, and December 23, 2016 along with a voice mail and subsequent phone call on December 29, 2016.

Although the sanctions are part of a conversation, Flynn and Mr. Kislyak largely discuss the incoming Trump administration’s views on the Middle East.

“[Y]ou know that the strategic goal is stability in the Middle East,” Flynn said. “That’s the strategic goal. And, and, you know, between you and I, and you know this, and we know this, you know between Moscow and Washington. We will not achieve stability in the Middle East without working with each other against this radical Islamist crowd. Period.”

