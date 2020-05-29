Vice President Mike Pence on Friday expressed “no tolerance for racism” in response to two highly publicized killings of unarmed black men, but he also said rioting is not the answer.

“Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family. Our prayers are also with the family of Ahmaud Arbery,” Mr. Pence said of the killings in Minnesota and Georgia, respectively. “We have no tolerance for racism in America. We have no tolerance for violence inspired by racism. And as President Trump said, justice will be served.”

At a stop at a minority-owned bank in Atlanta, Mr. Pence added, “We also believe in law and order in this country. We condemn violence against property or persons. We will also always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard.”

Mr. Floyd died this week after a confrontation with police in which a white officer knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was fired, and on Friday he was arrested.

Parts of the city erupted in rioting, arson and looting overnight. Gov. Tim Walz called out the National Guard to help restore order.

Mr. Arbery was shot and killed in February while jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia, by a white civilian who suspected him of burglary.

