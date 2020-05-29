Paul Whelan, an American citizen that has been detained in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges, was taken to a Russian hospital Thursday for emergency surgery.

Russia informed the U.S. embassy of Mr. Whelan’s condition and hernia surgery Thursday and said that U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan spoke with Mr. Whelan upon his return to prison the following day, embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross tweeted.

“We will be monitoring Paul’s progress closely, and we hope he will recover quickly,” she tweeted.

Mr. Whelan, 50, has been jailed in Russia since being arrested at a Moscow hotel in late 2018 and accused of espionage. He has denied spying and said he was “set up.”

Russian officials have said that Mr. Whelan was arrested while carrying a USB drive containing classified information. Mr. Whelan has stated that it had been slipped into his pockets moments earlier by an acquaintance he identified as being employed by Russian security services.

“[Mr. Whelan‘s] health has been our greatest concern throughout his 17 mos of incarceration in [Russia], all without any evidence of a crime,” Ms. Ross tweeted. “We’ve repeatedly requested Paul be allowed an outside, English-speaking doctor, yet he’s been denied necessary medical attention.”

She alleged that Russian authorities waited until Mr. Whelan’s hernia condition was “life-threatening” to provide the former U.S. Marine with appropriate medical attention. “

“That is unacceptable and dangerous,” Ms. Ross said.

Russian prosecutors have asked the court to sentence Mr. Whelan for 18 years. The court is expected to deliver a verdict on June 15.

