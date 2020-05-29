Roger Stone said Friday he is due to report to a federal prison by June 30, adding that he will not have to quarantine himself at a special site beforehand.

Stone made the announcement on his Instagram account using the hashtags #deathsentence and #freerogerstone.

Initially, the longtime Trump political operative, who was convicted last year of lying to Congress, was scheduled to report this weekend. He did not explain the reason for the change.

“The Bureau of Prisons has changed the date…of my surrender to June 30, but I will NOT be quarantined for COVID-19,” Stone wrote.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons requires all newly sentenced inmates to be processed at one of three quarantine sites or at a federal facility. He will still have to undergo a 14-day quarantine inside the prison where he’ll be serving his sentence.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of the House Russia investigation.

