PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A series of six apparently unrelated shootings over a short span in Philadelphia has left two people dead and nine wounded, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, when two men approached a group gathered on the porch of a home and opened fire. One man was killed, while a woman and two other men were being treated at the hospital for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Roughly 30 minutes later, police found a 37-year-old man slumped over in the drivers’ seat of a car that had crashed into a parked vehicle. He had been shot in the back of his neck and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It appeared that more than a dozen shots had been fired at the man’s car, and at least four hit him or the vehicle, authorities said.

The next shooting occurred early Friday, when two men were shot in the legs on a city street. A stray bullet from that shooting entered a home and struck a 52-year-old woman who was in her bedroom.

The last two shootings occurred within minutes of each other, when a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and a man was shot eight times on a street. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, although authorities said the teen was expected to survive.

