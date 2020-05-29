U.S. Space Force is ramping up its recruitment efforts with its “Make History” commercial.

The new service has followed up its recent flag unveiling by encouraging a generation of young Americans to “see the future” of space-based operations with them leading the charge.

“I see exploration and courage. I see my country finding new horizons out there,” the spot’s narrator says in a 30-second commercial released Thursday. “And I see giant leaps making a comeback. I see myself — the future is where I’ll make history.”

Leslie Brown, a spokeswoman for the Recruiting Service says its incumbent upon the sixth military branch to find its “brand and identity” sooner rather than later.

“The ad is intended to educate the general public about the Space Force mission and its people,” she said, AFNS reported. “It’s also designed to inspire people to serve in the Space Force.”

U.S. Space Force currently allows select active-duty U.S. Air Force Airmen to apply for a transfer to the branch, although the application period ends May 31.

