President Trump plans to announce proposals “to hold China accountable” for its crackdown on Hong Kong, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday.

“The president will be out with some ideas,” Mr. Kudlow said on “Fox & Friends.” “Frankly, the U.S. government is — I’ll use the word furious at what China has done in recent days, weeks, and months. They have not behaved well, and they have lost the trust I think of the whole Western world.”

Mr. Trump said Thursday that he would hold a press conference on China at the White House on Friday. As of mid-morning, however, such an event was not on his public schedule for Friday.

Mr. Kudlow said Beijing is violating a 50-year-old treaty on “one country, two systems” that has allowed Hong Kong to be a free-market system oriented toward democracy.

“China’s now violating that by taking over national security,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week certified to Congress that Hong Kong no longer has a high degree of autonomy from China — a decision that could result in the loss of Hong Kong’s special trading status with the U.S. and threaten its position as an international financial hub.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.