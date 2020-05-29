MIAMI (AP) - Two people were wounded and taken to a hospital Friday after an argument led to a shooting inside a Miami suburb mall, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s spokeswoman Maggie Castro said the two patients were taken from the Aventura Mall to nearby hospitals. No employees or bystanders were injured, police said.

Aventura Police said the shooting followed an argument among four people at the Nordstrom department store and resulted in a “quick arrest.” The agency did not immediately reveal any more details about the suspect or those who were wounded.

The incident was addressed by security officers from Nordstrom, the mall and police officers assigned to the area, police said on Twitter.

Helicopter images shown by WSVN-TV showed two people being wheeled out of Nordstrom on stretchers and put into two ambulances as other people were escorted out of the mall.

A few hours later the mall reopened its doors to shoppers, but Nordstrom remained closed as police analyzed the scene.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.