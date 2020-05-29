CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced for stealing two dozen guns from a sporting goods store, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

James Evans, 19, was sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty late last year, officials said.

Evans has admitted to breaking into a Ravenswood sporting goods store with three other people and stealing the weapons in April 2019.

After he leaves prison, Evans must also serve three years on supervised release and pay more than $6,000 in restitution, according to a news release.

