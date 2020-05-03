Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday she does not like being asked about sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Asked on CNN about why she believes the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee but did not believe Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he defended himself against sexual misconduct allegations, the Michigan Democrat said not every claim is equal.

“I have read a lot about this current allegation, I know Joe Biden, and I’ve watched his defense and there’s not a pattern that goes into this and I think for these reasons, I’m very comfortable that Joe Biden is who he says he is,” Ms. Whitmer told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And you know what? That’s all I’m going to say about it. I really resent the fact that every time a case comes up all of us survivors have to weigh in. It is reopening wounds and it is, take us at our word, ask us for our opinion, and let’s move on.”

CNN host Jake Tapper interjected that he asked Ms. Whitmer not because she was a survivor herself, but because she was the only Democrat scheduled to appear on his program. Ms. Whitmer replied that she knew he was doing his job but she wanted to express the “simmering anger” sexual assault survivors feel.

Tara Reade, a woman who has accused Mr. Biden of sexual assault when she was a Senate aide and he was Delaware’s senator, reportedly canceled a planned appearance on Fox News Sunday this weekend because of online harassment.

“I find it astounding the hypocrisy that Democrats are talking about women being able to tell their story safely,” Ms. Reade told Fox News’ website on Saturday. “I’m a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, but yet here I am trying to talk about my history with Joe Biden and I’m just the target of online harassment.”

