The old tradition continues: The liberal media protects liberal Democrats. Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden has been shielded by a protective press after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former staffer — in sharp contrast to the case of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose life was upended by journalists during his confirmation hearings. But the circumstances have gone beyond that now. One observer believes that the complicit media should pay a professional price for such practices.

“It has been appalling hypocrisy how Brett Kavanaugh was treated versus Joe Biden. For Brett Kavanaugh — every accuser was put on TV, it was wall-to-wall coverage, they went into his high school yearbook, they said he needed an FBI investigation,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells ABC News.

“Then you go to Joe Biden — five weeks of silence, 19 interviews without a single question,” she continued, citing the fact that, Mr. Biden has participated in a multitude of recent interviews in which there is no mention or acknowledgement of the troubling situation.

“He won’t let people go into his records in the University of Delaware,” she continued, then alluded to a near sacred progressive cause — the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged women to step forward if they have experienced abuse.

“It went from MeToo, MeToo, MeToo — to move on, move on, move on in a nanosecond because Biden is a Democrat. And the hypocrisy is appalling — and it’s not just from the Democrats. It’s from the media,” she continued.

Should news organizations pay a price for not upholding media ethics and fairness?

“I think any outlet that conducted those 19 interviews and didn’t ask a single question should be disqualified from conducting any part of a presidential debate,” Mrs. McDaniel advised.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Male Feminist pig.”

Merriam Webster Dictionary defines “male chauvinist pig” in a straightforward way, noting that the term means “a man who thinks women are not equal to men.” It came into common use in the U.S. between 1965-70 and was a convenient rallying cry among many of the early women’s marches of the era.

But times change.

“Feminists used to call men male chauvinist pigs. But they will have come up with a new name for politicians and others who support the politics of feminism while mistreating women. Will they call them male feminist pigs? The list of such figures continues to grow. Will Joe Biden join the list?” asks George Neumayr, a senior editor at The American Spectator.

A PELOSI CHALLENGER HAS A SAY

Consider a terse tweet of note from DeAnna Lorraine, a self-described “fiercely patriotic, pro-Trump” Republican congressional candidate who is running against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in California’s 12th District.

Ms. Lorraine addressed her Twitter missive specifically to the “Trump is not a doctor crowd” who have been undermining or dismissing President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic because he is not a medical professional.

“Bill Nye is not a scientist. Greta Thunberg is not a climate expert. Hillary Clinton is not a president. AOC is not an economist. CNN is not a news network. Joe Biden is not winning in 2020,” Ms. Lorraine tweeted on Saturday, .

On Sunday, Mr. Trump retweeted her message, a powerful retweet indeed — drawing 73,000 likes and 33,OOO retweets within two hours after the president’s post. And for anyone who may have forgotten, “AOC” is the acronym for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat.

A FAITH BOOST

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the spiritual lives of some Americans, says a major pollster.

“One-quarter of U.S. adults overall (24%) say their faith has become stronger because of the coronavirus pandemic, while just 2% say their faith has become weaker,” reports the Pew Research Center.

The highest percentage of change was among “historically black” Protestants (56%), those who attend church weekly (48% and evangelicals (42%).

Other numbers: Christian in general (35%), Catholics (27%) — and of interest — 11% among those who have no particular faith and 2% among atheists.

MEANWHILE IN THE ARCTIC

Forget worries about dwindling populations of polar bears in the far north. The latest climate alarmism is now pointing the finger at beavers, who are apparently heading northward, building their dams and lodges — and damaging ice and tundra. Beaver dams, in fact, have increased by 5,000% in the last two decades.

“Beavers are booming in some parts of the Arctic — and speeding up changes to the tundra. ‘Beaver-driven engineering’ is moving north, altering Arctic ecosystems — and probably accelerating climate change,” writes Yereth Rosen, a contributor to Arctic Today. an independent news organization.

Mr. Rosen’s source is Environmental Research Letters, an academic journal which based its conclusions on tundra landscpae changes revealed by satellite photography in Northwest Alaska.

POLL DU JOUR

• 61% of the world’s population now worry about the coronavirus pandemic.

• 35% worry over unemployment 28% about health care and 22% about political corruption.

• 20% worry about crime and violence, 14% about education, 10% about immigration control.

• 10% worry about “moral decline,” 9% environmental threat, 7% about terrorism.

• 7% worry about maintaining social programs, 6% about the rise of extremism and 2% about access to credit.

Source: An IPSOS poll of 19,505 adult in 28 countries conducted March 20-April 3 and released Friday. The countries were Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the U.S.

