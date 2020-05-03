Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia reported a total of 4,000 cases of coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the region’s total to just over 49,149 confirmed cases.

An additional 191 people in the region died from the disease contracted from the coronavirus, COVID-19, over the weekend, as well.

Maryland confirmed 1,990 new cases and 84 new deaths. Out of a population of about 6 million people, there are a total of 25,462 cases of coronavirus and 1,182 Marylanders have died.

In Virginia, 1,770 new cases of the virus and 79 new deaths were confirmed this weekend. The commonwealth now has a total of 18,671 coronavirus cases and 660 deaths out of a population of about 8.5 million people.

The District reported 358 new cases and 20 deaths this weekend, bringing its totals to just over 5,000 cases and 251 deaths. The city has a population of about 700,000.

Of the number of confirmed cases, 1,666 Marylanders and 666 District residents have been released from isolation. The Virginia Department of Health does not release that data.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.