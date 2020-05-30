LANSFORD, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a woman and her young daughter were killed in their eastern Pennsylvania home earlier this week, and the girl’s father was also found dead of a gunshot wound.

The Carbon County coroner said Saturday that Marc Lerario, 34-year-old Ashley Belson and their 9-year-old daughter Ava Lerario all died of gunshot wounds to the head.

The three were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the Lansford residence. Coroner Robert Miller said the female victims’ deaths were ruled homicides, while the manner of death of the man remains under investigation.

Ava Lerario was a student at Panther Valley elementary school. Authorities said earlier that two male children also in the home were taken for medical treatment before being released to family members.

