Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder agreed with the Trump administration Saturday that rioters in U.S. cities are hijacking the agenda of people protesting a case of alleged police brutality.

“Protest makes change possible. But these idiots on the street destroying things have no intention of protesting inequality,” Mr. Holder tweeted. “They are co-opting the righteous anger of those who truly suffer. That anger can — and must — be channeled into efforts to make positive change a reality.”

Attorney General William P. Barr said Saturday that “peaceful protests” over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are being hijacked by ‘far-left extremist groups using Antifa-Like tactics.” He warned that crossing state lines to commit crimes is a federal offense.

