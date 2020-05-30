As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Los Angeles County Office of Education has released a master strategy for re-opening public schools when the time comes, and it is not a minimal, bare bones project. The plan is 43 pages long.

Among the requirements for COVID-19-era schools in the city: “Self-contained” classrooms, face masks for each student, and a limit of 16 students per class. There will be one-way hallways, floor markings for foot traffic, isolation rooms for those suspected of being ill, and lunch will be eaten only at classroom desks.

On the playground, kids can play ball — but only by themselves. “Hybrid learning” joins distance learning and independent study as a mainstay of the curriculum. Mental health support would be offered through a “calming/quiet area” in the classroom.

The new requirements affect some 2 million students, and were released before California state officials could issue their own requirements, expected in mid-June.

“This is just the beginning. We plan to continue this work through the summer to support schools as they prepare to welcome families back — virtually or in-person — this fall. While plans to reopen schools will look different across our 80 districts, one thing is certain — our top priorities must be the health and safety of students and staff, and we must be guided by directives from our public health officials as we focus on ensuring learning continues,” county school superintendent Debra Duardo said in a statement.

One news organization suggests her plan could be a template for the rest of the nation, but not without a price.

“The safe reopening of schools in California and throughout the nation compels the reimagining — or abandoning — of long-held traditions and goals of the American school day, where play time, socialization and hands-on support have long been essential to the learning equation in everything from science labs and team sports to recess and group work,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles model is “an early top-to-bottom glimpse at the massive and costly changes that will be required to reboot campuses,” the news organization said.

The plan was developed through the work of county staffers, outside advisors and representatives from 23 county school systems, according to the Times.

