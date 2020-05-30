A Federal Protective Services officer was shot and killed Friday night in Oakland, California, during the riots over George Floyd’s death, the FBI said Saturday morning.

In a statement, the FBI the shooting occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland. A vehicle pulled up to the building and a suspect fired gunshots at security officers outside the building, the FBI said.

The shooter hit two officers, with one dying from his injuries. The second officer was wounded, but the FBI did not list his injuries.

The FBI said it is working with the Oakland Police Department on the investigation.

Federal Protective Services officers prevent and protect terrorism and criminal acts threatening government infrastructure and buildings. It is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Oakland’s interim police chief Susan Manheimer released a statement calling for demonstrators to remain peaceful and lawful

“They started out peaceful, and we stood with our community here in the city of Oakland to provide safe spaces and respectful spaces for demonstrators,” the statement said. “What we saw later in the evening turned violent and disruptive.”

All told, 22 people were arrested in Oakland with 18 arrested by local police and four by other agencies. In addition, authorities detained 60 looters for further investigation.

