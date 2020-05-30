By - Associated Press - Saturday, May 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a downtown curfew this evening,

Protesters were back in the streets Saturday. Garcetti said everyone must be off the downtown streets of the sprawling city by 8 p.m. local time until 5:30 a.m..

Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations following a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set. Los Angeles police arrested 533 people last night.

This story has been corrected to say that Mayor Eric Garcetti’s curfew is for downtown Los Angeles only.

