Russia has extended the residence permit of former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, state media reported Saturday.

TASS, a news agency owned by the Russian government, reported that Mr. Snowden’s residence permit was automatically extended until June 15 because of “anti-coronavirus measures.”

Mr. Snowden, 36, has lived in Russia since June 2013 while on the lam from authorities in the U.S., where he remains wanted on criminal charges stemming from his admitted role in leaking material to the media about the government’s domestic and foreign surveillance operations.

He had been living in Russia under a residence permit that was set to expire on April 30 but continues to remain valid as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, TASS reported.

“Later, a decision will be made about whether it should be extended by three more years upon Snowden’s request and in line with the current legislation,” TASS cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying.

Mr. Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison if put on trial in the U.S. and convicted on all three criminal counts he currently faces, including violations of the Espionage Act and theft of government property. President Trump, on his part, previously called Mr. Snowden a “traitor” and has suggested he be executed.

Millions of cases of COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the coronavirus, has been documented worldwide since it was discovered late last year in Wuhan, China.

More than 396,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Russia, according to Johns Hopkins University, putting it behind only the U.S. and Brazil in terms of the countries with the most known coronavirus cases.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.