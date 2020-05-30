SEATTLE (AP) - The Latest on protests in the Northwest sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (all times local):

3:36 p.m.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Seattle to protest the killing of George Floyd and a largely peaceful gathering turned rowdier Saturday afternoon.

Police deployed flash bangs and pepper sprayed some demonstrators who got close to police lines. Police on bicycles pushed back several protesters.

A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Lauren Truscott, said some people were arrested though she didn’t have an exact figure.

