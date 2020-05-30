President Trump and his allies blamed liberal mayors on Saturday for failing to quell demonstrations and riots in several cities sparked by a case of alleged police brutality.

“How come all of these places that defend so poorly are run by Liberal Democrats?” the president tweeted Saturday. “Get tough and fight (and arrest the bad ones). Strength!”

Mr. Trump said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey “will never be mistaken for the late, great General Douglas McArthur or great fighter General George Patton.”

Minneapolis has been the flash point this week for protests in dozens of. cities nationwide over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on the street. The officer was fired and charged with third-degree murder.

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who was known as a law-and-order mayor, said Mr. Frey and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should resign for failing to keep order.

“Somebody should take over,” Mr. Giuliani said on “Hannity” on Fox News. “Progressive Democrats are incapable of keeping their people safe because they have criminal family policies that are pathetic, that are dangerous, and now, we are seeing the results.”

Mr. Walz activated an additional 1,000 National Guard on Saturday, after another night of unrest. His action brings the total number of guardsmen activated to 1,700 — the most ever called out in the state National Guard’s 164-year history.

“Minnesotans are asking for and deserve confidence that we can respond to this crisis, and we will,” Mr. Walz tweeted Saturday. “We are continuing to coordinate efforts at the state and local level while accessing resources from across the country to keep our communities safe. I urge for peace at this time.”

Mr. Giuliani said Democratic-run cities and states and falling down on the job of ensuring public safety.

“Watch the cities that start burning,” Mr. Giuliani said. “They are all going to be run by so-called progressive, idiot Democrats who let criminals out of jail, who set bail for murderers and who encourage this kind of thing.”

“This is about protecting people’s property and protecting people’s lives,” Mr. Giuliani said. “How many more are going to die before somebody starts to protect the people of Minnesota, Minneapolis, the people of Atlanta, the people of New York? [Mayor Bill] De Blasio is just as incapable of doing it.”

