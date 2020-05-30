President Trump said Saturday the death of George Floyd filled Americans with “horror, anger and grief,” but that he cannot tolerate mob violence and will “stop it cold” before more businesses or police precincts are destroyed.

“We won’t let it happen. It harms those who have the least,” Mr. Trump said in Florida after the successful launch of a SpaceX mission.

Mr. Trump blamed antifa and “radical left” groups for leading the violence, which has featured broken windows, looted stores and burning buildings.

“The mobs are devastating the life’s work of good people and destroying their dreams,” Mr. Trump said.

The president’s scripted remarks were his most extensive to date on the raucous protests that have unfolded since Mr. Floyd’s death. Mr. Floyd pleaded with the white officer who knelt on his neck area during an arrest, saying he couldn’t breathe.

“It should never have happened,” Mr. Trump said, noting he spoke to Mr. Floyd’s family.

Mr. Trump said he hears “the pleas” of those who want to protest peacefully, but won’t tolerate violence or property destruction. The voices of law-abiding Americans must be heard “very loudly,” he said.

“There will be no anarchy,” he said.

