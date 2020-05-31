The daughter of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was reportedly arrested at a violent demonstration Saturday night.

The New York Post reported Sunday evening, citing “law enforcement sources,” that Chiara de Blasio was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan.

“That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” the source said.

Miss de Blasio, 25, gave her address as 181 East End Ave., i.e., Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s Upper East Side residence.

The mayhem began after cops told demonstrators that the assembly was unlawful.

About an hour later, the Post reported, Mr. De Blasio told demonstrators that “it is time for people to go home.”

