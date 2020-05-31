A protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed last week in Minneapolis police custody, was the stage for the killing of another black man Friday in California.

Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, has been identified by family and friends as the Federal Protective Service officer shot and killed Friday night as he and a second officer worked security during a protest over the death of Mr. Floyd.

A gunman pulled up in a vehicle and began shooting at the two officers in front of the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland. The second officer was wounded, according to the FBI.

Angela Underwood Jacobs said in a Facebook post Saturday that Officer Underwood, who lived in Pinole, California, was her brother.

“My brother, Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was murdered 5/29/20 in Oakland California, while on duty during the riots,” said Ms. Underwood. “This Violence Must Stop.”

A friend, Marva Clayton, responded to the post by saying, “I’m heartbroken for you and your family! I remember Patrick as such a sweetheart! RIP Officer Underwood!”

Ms. Jacobs is a prominent figure in California business and politics: The senior vice president at California Bank and Trust, she was the first black woman elected to the city council in Lancaster, California, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

She was a candidate for the Republican nomination to replace former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned amid a sex scandal, before dropping out to give a better chance to former Republican Rep. Steve Knight. The seat was won in the May 12 special election by Republican Mike Garcia.

Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli called the attack an “act of domestic terrorism,” while Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, condemned the shooting in a late Saturday statement.

“We have to know right from wrong and not use the terrible tragedy in Minneapolis to perpetrate more violence,” she said. “There’s never an excuse to shoot and kill a security guard, destroy businesses or injure innocent people. Every effort must be taken to apprehend and prosecute those who use deadly violence.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom noted in a statement that there was a federal investigation underway and warned, “No one should rush to conflate this heinous act with the protests last night.”

The Underwood family plans to hold a press conference on the officer’s death on Monday, according to KRON-TV in San Francisco.

At least two people have died amid the protests touched off by Mr. Floyd’s death. In addition to Officer Underwood, a 21-year-old man was killed in his vehicle Friday night by a gunman in Detroit.

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Mr. Floyd after kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Officer Chavin and three other officers involved in the arrest were fired. The other officers may also be charged in Mr. Floyd’s death, according to the Hennepin County Attorney.

Officers with the Federal Protective Service, part of the Homeland Security Department, prevent and protect terrorism and criminal acts threatening government infrastructure and buildings.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

