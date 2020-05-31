The D.C. Department of Health paused the District’s count of decreased days of community spread to review a potential new peak in cases.

“The District’s count in days of community spread decline has paused at 17 days while the data is under review to determine if a new peak in cases has occurred,” said a statement from the health department in a press release on Sunday.

Health officials are measuring community transmission by looking at the date of symptom onset instead of the number of new cases that are confirmed daily.

There were just under 100 cases of community transmission reported on what would have been the District’s 17th day of decrease in community transmission.

Since the 14th day of decrease in community transmission, which was required for the District to enter phase one, the number of cases via community transmission were between 40 and 60 new cases, according to a graph released by DOH.

