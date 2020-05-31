The U.S. will designate the “Antifa” group as a terrorist organization, President Trump said Sunday, as his administration blames the leftist organization for much of the violence at police-brutality protests across the country.

Mr. Trump announced his plan in a series of tweets about the ongoing unrest in multiple cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Mr. Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer kneeled on his neck area for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

The president has blamed far-left “militants” for the violence, including looting and fires, at the resulting protests, while Democratic voices say more investigation into white nationalist intervenors is warranted.

Mr. Trump said the unrest is untenable and praised the National Guard for stepping in as he faults Democratic leaders for letting riots get out of control.

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night,” he tweeted. “The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!”

Attorney General William P. Barr hailed the decision, saying “outside radicals and agitators” are exploiting Mr. Floyd’s death for their own “violent and extremist agenda.”

Mr. Barr, the nation’s top cop, said he’s directed federal agents to apprehend and charge the “violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest.” He said more than 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces will work with state and local partners to identify lawbreakers.

“It is time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it,” he said. “The continued violence and destruction of property endangers the lives and livelihoods of others and interferes with the rights of peaceful protesters as well as other citizens.”

