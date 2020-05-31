The U.S. will designate the “Antifa” group as a terrorist organization, President Trump said Sunday, as his administration blames the leftist organization for much of the violence at police-brutality protests across the country.

Mr. Trump announced his plan in a series of tweets about the ongoing unrest in multiple cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Mr. Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer kneeled on his neck area for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

The president has blamed far-left “militants” for the violence, including looting and fires, at the resulting protests, while Democratic voices say more investigation into white nationalist intervenors is warranted.

Mr. Trump said the unrest is untenable and praised the National Guard for stepping in as he faults Democratic leaders for letting riots get out of control.

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night,” he tweeted. “The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!”

