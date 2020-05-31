Lady Gaga accused not only President Trump of being a racist fool, but called it a “fact” that ordinary Americans are racist also.

In a three screen-page statement posted to Twitter on Sunday, in reaction to the nationwide rioting over police brutality cases, the pop star who was born Stefani Germanotta said “it’s time for a change” from Mr. Trump.

“We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed [and] … offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black likes continue to be taken.

“We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office,” concluded Lady Gaga.

Her indictment was broader than Mr. Trump though.

“Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact,” she declared.

Near the end, Lady Gaga “took an oath as a white, privileged woman” to “show our love for the black community.”

The singer-actress also was careful to make her statement as ecumenical and inclusive as possible, saying that “we can put a stop to something that is intrinsically wrong by the grace of God or whatever creator you do or do not believe in.”

