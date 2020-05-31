D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew on Sunday and activated the D.C. National Guard to support the police department in response to the weekend of destructive protests.

The curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday night until 6 a.m. Monday, according to a public safety alert that was sent out on mobile phones.

Miss Bowser said earlier Sunday at a press conference when asked if she planned to implement a curfew that “we know that the people who were disruptive are not likely curfew followers,” and deferred to the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham to manage the protests.

Over a thousand protesters marched throughout the DIstrict this weekend in response to the death of George Floyd, according to Mr. Newsham. He said protesters became disruptive and violent on Saturday causing damage to businesses downtown, police vehicles and 11 police officers were injured.

