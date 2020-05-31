ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say a man who was randomly firing shots from an Albuquerque apartment complex has been arrested.

They say the man allegedly fired at four people with a rifle Sunday, but nobody was shot or injured.

Albuquerque TV station KOAT reported that police were called to the apartments near Albuquerque High School around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they say the suspect came out of an apartment and fired at least one round before going back inside and firing off shots intermittently.

A SWAT team arrived on scene and after several hours of negotiations, police say the suspect peacefully surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

Police didn’t release the man’s identity, but say he was a resident of the apartment complex.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.