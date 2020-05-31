U.S. astronauts aboard the SpaceX spacecraft docked with the International Space Station early Sunday, about 19 hours after their historic launch in Florida.

The Crew Dragon capsule containing astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley docked at 10:16 a.m. eastern.

Saturday’s launch marked the first manned mission from U.S. soil in nine years. It also ushered in a new era of NASA partnerships with commercial space explorers.

