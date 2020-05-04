By - Associated Press - Monday, May 4, 2020

PROCTOR, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities were investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the Ohio River near the West Virginia shoreline.

The body was found Sunday by a fisherman, Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Cecil told news outlets. Cecil said he believes the body has been in the water for a long time due to decomposition. He said there are identifying features, including tattoos, which will be photographed and sent to police agencies.

The body was sent to the medical examiners’s office.

No further information was immediately released.

