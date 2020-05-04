A suburban Los Angeles man was arrested and released three times over the course of 12 hours because of California’s zero-bail policy to reduce its jail population amid COVID-19 fears.

Dijon Landrum, 24, of Monterey Park, California, racked up three criminal citations between 8:28 a.m. and 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday in an alleged one-man crime spree, the Glendora Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

On Wednesday morning, police officers responded to a man attempting to break into a vehicle. Glendora Police say Mr. Landrum was attempting to drive away, but he was arrested, issued a citation and released.

About an hour after Mr. Landrum was released, the department said it received a call about a man allegedly stealing items from people’s front yards. The responding officers found Mr. Landrum at the scene and in possession of stolen items, according to the Glendora Police.

Again, Mr. Landrum was issued a citation and arrested, the police said.

Later that night, a car was reported stolen from a parking lot. Glendora Officers tracked the car to nearby LaPuente, California, where the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and California Patrol pursued the vehicle.

Mr. Landrum was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and evading officers.

He received his third citation and release, police said.

“Due to the California Zero-Bail Policy, Landrum was released with his third citation of the day,” Glendora Police said in the Facebook post.

California’s Judicial Council last month temporarily set bail at zero for misdemeanors and low-level felonies to reduce the jail populations and stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Last month, a man in Chino Hills, California, was arrested four times over a span of two days for allegedly trespassing but was released each time due to the zero-bail policy.

