BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Colchester man was sentenced Monday to four and a half years in prison for robbing two bank in St. Albans and South Burlington last year, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

According to court records, Gregory Moody demanded cash from a teller at the TD Bank in St. Albans on March 22, 2019, and left with $2,500. Days later on March 28, he stole an unoccupied minivan and drove to the Community Bank in South Burlington, where he demanded cash from a teller and was given $830, federal prosecutor said.

The judge on Monday ordered Moody, 39, to undergo three and half years of supervised release following his imprisonment and to pay back the banks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.