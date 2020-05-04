WASHINGTON - A White House memo to congressional committees says no member of the administration’s coronavirus task force may agree to testify on Capitol Hill unless the appearance is expressly approved by the president’s chief of staff.

Democrats are bristling at the restriction on gathering information about the nation’s response to the pandemic. The memo follows a White House move to block Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before a House panel while allowing him to appear the following week at a Senate hearing.

The Senate is held by Trump’s Republican allies while the House is controlled by Democrats.

