President Trump’s reelection campaign is out with a new minute-long TV ad airing on national cable and broadcast outlets this week touting the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We built the greatest economy the world has ever seen, and we’re going to do it again,” Mr. Trump says in the largely positive ad. “Together, we’re beating back the invisible enemy.”

Mr. Trump’s campaign on Monday described the buy supporting the ad as “mid-seven figures.”

It features clips of frontline workers, as well as a recent U.S. Navy and Air Force flyover to thank them.

To paint a contrast with Democrats, the ad includes clips of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s dramatically ripping up a copy of Mr. Trump’s State of the Union speech and laughing in front of her refrigerator eating ice cream, for which she has received relentless mocking by the GOP.

It also includes short clips of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, who the Trump campaign has criticized as being soft on China, and words of praise from Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California.

