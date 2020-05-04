The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it is tightening up regulations on companies marketing antibody tests of COVID-19, saying its more flexible policy from mid-March “never meant we would allow fraud.”

Federal regulators are requiring companies to submit a request for emergency-use authorization instead of just validating the tests on their own and notifying the FDA.

Moving forward, manufacturers must submit the request for authorization, along with relevant data, within 10 days of notifying the FDA of the validation.

The move comes in response to fears that unscrupulous companies were marketing serological tests that were faulty or fraudulent. The tests check for antibodies that could thwart future infection in someone who had COVID-19.

So far, a dozen of the tests have received emergency-use authorization, yet over 100 of the commercial tests have floated around since the FDA’s March 16 policy, raising concerns about reliability.

The FDA said it was trying to remain flexible as the nation grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, flexibility never meant we would allow fraud. We, unfortunately, see unscrupulous actors marketing fraudulent test kits and using the pandemic as an opportunity to take advantage of Americans’ anxiety,” top FDA officials wrote in a blog post explaining the move. “Some test developers have falsely claimed their serological tests are FDA approved or authorized.”

Antibody tests are prized because they may indicate who had the disease without knowing it, and who might be able to go back to work with natural defenses against infection.

Faulty tests could be disastrous, since flawed results would give people false assurances about their immunity and exacerbate the transmission of the disease.

The Association of Public Health Laboratories and others pressed the FDA to take a firmer hand in regulating the tests.

