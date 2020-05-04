Five European countries are not yet on the downward slope of coronavirus outbreaks within their borders, the director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Monday.

Bulgaria is still seeing an increase in new reported cases, Andrea Ammon told European lawmakers, while there have not been “substantial changes” over the last two weeks in Britain, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

“As of Saturday, it appears that the initial wave of transmission [within Europe] has passed its peak,” she said during a video conference, according to Reuters.

The comments from Ms. Ammon came days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. had passed its peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I can confirm today that for the first time, we are past the peak of this disease,” he said Thursday. “We’re past the peak, and we’re on the downward slope, and we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.”

Britain has reported the third-highest number of coronavirus infections in Europe, after Italy and Spain, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, and the second-highest European death toll from the virus at more than 28,000. Britain has a population of 66 million.

