More than a quarter-million people worldwide have died from COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The sobering statistic comes nearly six months after the coronavirus was believed to have originated in China’s Wuhan province.

More than 3,562,000 people around the world have contracted COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Over 1,144,000 have recovered, while 250,134 have died.

The U.S. has reported more infections and deaths from the virus than any other country with 1,171,041 confirmed cases and 68,285 deaths. More than 180,000 people in the U.S. have recovered from the virus, while over 7.1 million have been tested.

The U.S. has a population of 328 million, and the global population currently stands at 7.8 billion.

