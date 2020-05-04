Global leaders on Monday collectively pledged more than $8 billion for the fight against the coronavirus around the world that will go towards vaccination research, treatments, and testing kits.

As the world creeps towards the sobering mark of a quarter of a million deaths from COVID-19, one country that has been hit hard by the virus was notably absent from the fundraising efforts: the U.S.

Donations came pouring in from celebrities including Madonna, who pledged $1 million, and the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, which has promised to donate $100 million for combatant efforts, as well as governments around the world.

The virtual pledging conference was led by the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Norway, Spain and Britain.

The U.S. did not participate in the event.

A senior Trump administration official told Reuters over the phone that “we support this pledging effort by the EU. It is one of many pledging efforts that are going on and the United States is at the forefront,” but declined to explain its decision to not participate.

President Trump has announced he would be freezing hundreds of millions of dollars in annual payments to the United Nations-backed agency while U.S. officials review its role in “mismanaging” the coronavirus crisis.

Norway pledged $1 billion, Switzerland vowed to contribute $381 million, and the Netherlands has offered $209.5 million, according to CNN’s count.

Italy, which has reported the second highest number of confirmed cases and deaths behind the U.S., pledged $152.7 million.

Several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Oman and Monaco, promised unspecified contributions to the efforts to fight the coronavirus.

“In the space of just few hours we have collectively pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) for vaccine, diagnostics and treatment” said Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, following the event.

She said the funds will “help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters that it is a “pity” the U.S. did not participate in the event. “When you are in a crisis, you manage it and you do it jointly with others,” she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he has had “several discussions” with U.S. officials and he is “convinced the Americans will eventually commit to this dynamic because it’s the way forward for the world.”

