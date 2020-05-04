A 13-year-old boy who jumped over several fences while trying to escape gunmen in a southeastern Pennsylvania neighborhood was shot multiple times and critically wounded, authorities said.

The shooting in Chester occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. The boy was shot in the head and abdomen and was being treated at a hospital, but his name and further details on his injuries were not released.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the chase or the shooting or how many shooters were involved, authorities said. Witnesses said the boy ran through several yards and jumped over fences in a bid to escape.

The shooters fled in the scene in a vehicle and remained at large Monday.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

