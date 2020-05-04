House Republicans said Monday they have launched an investigation into Chinese influence on U.S. universities with the goal of pilfering research and concealing data about the origins of the new coronavirus.

The Republicans say they are concerned that universities funded with taxpayer dollars are also accepting money from China and other affiliated organizations.

“For some time, we have been concerned about the potential for the Chinese government to use its strategic investments to turn American college campuses into Indoctrination platforms for American students,” the ranking members of seven committees wrote in a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The lawmakers say they want a better understanding of the Education Department’s efforts to address unreported Chinese investment in U.S. campuses nationwide.

The Republicans said that not only does China’s investments make U.S. universities more vulnerable to intellectual property theft, but it also creates a national security threat because they want to steal U.S. military secrets and technology, the lawmakers wrote.

“The interests of the two nations appear to have diverged,” they wrote.

The letter was signed by Reps. Jim Jordan of the Oversight Committee, Virginia Foxx of the Education Committee, Michael Rogers of the Homeland Security Committee, Frank Lucas of the Technology Committee, Devin Nunes of the Intelligence Committee, Marc Thornberry of the Armed Services Committee and Michael McCaul of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“We cannot allow a dangerous communist regime to buy access to our institutions of higher education, plain and simple,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said in a statement. “The Chinese Communist Party’s coverup of the early outbreak of the coronavirus immeasurably worsened this disease’s impact on the United States and the world. We owe it to the American people to hold China accountable and to prevent them from doing further harm to our country.”

Last week, it was revealed the Department of Education is probing financial ties between the University of Texas and the Wuhan Institute Virology as part of its investigation into foreign funding at higher education institutes.

China has spent nearly $1.17 billion on U.S. campuses between 2014 and 2019, according to the Education Department’s Foreign Gift and Contract report website. Overall, foreign spending at U.S. universities totaled $15.76 billion.

The Justice Department and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray have repeatedly warned about Chinese influence at American higher education institutions.

Federal prosecutors earlier this year charged Harvard University’s chemistry department chairman with lying to the U.S. Department of Defense about his ties to a controversial Chinese academic talent recruitment program.

Prosecutors said Charles Lieber concealed almost $2 million in an alleged scheme to shield his ties to the program, accused of stealing U.S. intellectual property from businesses and universities.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, American officials have become increasingly concerned about China’s role in academics.

