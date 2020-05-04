Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday said restrictive stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic are “unsustainable” as more states start reopening parts of their economies.

“Stay-at-home is so unsustainable,” Mr. Polis said on “Fox & Friends.” “It’s like the most draconian thing you can ask people to do for a short period of time.”

“Across the country, I think in all 50 states people really did stay at home — it was incredible,” he said. “But that’s not the way we humans live. We’re social animals, we interact with others — we just have to do it in different ways.”

Mr. Polis was one of the first Democratic governors to offer a rolling reopening plan for his state.

“We have to start being able to do this in a way that’s psychologically sustainable, economically sustainable, but also works from a health perspective so we don’t overwhelm our hospital system and that everybody who contracts COVID-19 gets a fighting chance of making it through,” he said, referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Starting on Monday, commercial businesses in Colorado can start allowing up to 50% of their employees to work in-person.

“Non-critical retail” stores were already allowed to let customers back on their premises starting Friday with proper social distancing in place.

A number of other states have also started loosening their coronavirus-related business restrictions.

